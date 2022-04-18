You’re invited to my hiking book launch!

On May 15, take a hike to Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden for the launch of my new book, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia.

AdventureSmart will kick off the free event with a presentation about the Hug a Tree and Survive program, which helps kids stay safe on the trails. See you there!

Book launch: Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids by Stephen Hui

Presented by Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, in association with Greystone Books and AdventureSmart

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Time: 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Location: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden, 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver, BC

Speaker: Stephen Hui, author, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia

Special guest: AdventureSmart

Join us, author Stephen Hui, and AdventureSmart for the book launch of Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, a new guide to 55 fun hikes near Vancouver, field-tested by parents and kids.

The author will share stories and photos from the book and do a Q&A. AdventureSmart will be doing an opening presentation about outdoor safety for kids.

The new book will be available for sale and signing by the author at the event.

On the day of the event, please enter the building via the door on Carrall Street (across from S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Simon K.Y. Lee Seniors Care Home).

Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids arrives at bookstores everywhere on May 17.