I’ve booked my first event of hiking book season!

My third book — Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, featuring 55 new hikes — hits bookstores everywhere on May 17, 2022.

Two weeks later, I’m teaming up with the North Vancouver District Public Library and Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society – British Columbia Chapter for the following free, all-ages event.

Author talk: Stephen Hui, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids

Presented by the North Vancouver District Public Library, in association with Greystone Books and CPAWS-BC

Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Location: Lynn Valley Library, 1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC

Lynn Valley Library, 1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC Special guest: Kristina Charania, conservation coordinator, CPAWS-BC

Books will be available for sale ($25) and signing at the event.

If you plan to attend, please also RSVP on Facebook.

Join us for an evening with Stephen Hui and hear about 55 fun-filled hikes and nature walks near Vancouver, field-tested by parents and kids from his new book, Best Walks and Nature Hikes With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia.

The best thing about hiking with kids is appreciating nature as a whole family. And those outings are more fun when everyone is well prepared. Bestselling guidebook author Stephen Hui has carefully chosen 55 trails for kids of a variety of ages and skill levels.

With highlights ranging from a ghost town near Whistler to tide pools and sandy beaches in northern Washington and from limestone caves and old-growth trees on the Sunshine Coast to beaver lodges in Manning Park, these family-friendly adventures are designed for discovery. Detailed trail descriptions, colour photos and maps, and fun facts help you explore safely, have fun and learn a bit about the plants, animals, and places you’ll see along the way.

Stephen Hui has been hiking, backpacking, and scrambling in British Columbia’s Coast Mountains for 30 years. Hui is the author of Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, a new guide to 55 fun trails. His first two books, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia and Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, were #1 B.C. bestsellers. Visit 105hikes.com.

Registration required. Register online or call 604-984-0286 ext. 8144.

This event will take place in the Community Meeting Room at Lynn Valley Library.

Stay tuned for more events on the Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids book tour!