Hiking scavenger hunt for kids and families

Giving kids a mission is one way to kick up the fun factor on a hike.

Here’s a few ideas from my new book, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia:

  • Look for the perfect walking stick or magic wand
  • Search for hollow trees
  • Play “I Spy” using the primary and secondary colours
  • Go geocaching
  • Bring a favourite stuffy for photo ops along the trail
  • Prepare a list and make it a scavenger hunt

If you opt for a scavenger hunt, make sure to leave what you find where you found it.

Scavenger hunt for young hikers
Click image to download

By the way, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids features 55 fun-filled hikes near Vancouver, plus helpful tips on hiking with children and safety, ethics, and etiquette. (For more safety tips, check out AdventureSmart’s Hug a Tree and Survive program.)

The book also includes Wild Sights — a mini field guide to more than 30 animals, plants, and fungi in the Pacific Northwest. Record your wildlife sightings!

Be safe and have fun!

