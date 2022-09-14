Giving kids a mission is one way to kick up the fun factor on a hike.

Here’s a few ideas from my new book, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia:

Look for the perfect walking stick or magic wand

Search for hollow trees

Play “I Spy” using the primary and secondary colours

Go geocaching

Bring a favourite stuffy for photo ops along the trail

Prepare a list and make it a scavenger hunt

If you opt for a scavenger hunt, make sure to leave what you find where you found it.

By the way, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids features 55 fun-filled hikes near Vancouver, plus helpful tips on hiking with children and safety, ethics, and etiquette. (For more safety tips, check out AdventureSmart’s Hug a Tree and Survive program.)

The book also includes Wild Sights — a mini field guide to more than 30 animals, plants, and fungi in the Pacific Northwest. Record your wildlife sightings!

Be safe and have fun!