We’re #8! The list of the Top 20 B.C. Bestsellers of 2021 is out, and Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia made the Top 10.

Thank you, hikers and readers, for supporting my second book and making it a #1 B.C. bestseller for two weeks. As of January 1, 2022, Destination Hikes has logged 24 weeks on the B.C. Bestseller List.

Check out the full Top 20 B.C. Bestsellers of 2021 list on Read Local B.C.

The Association of Book Publishers of B.C. compiles the B.C. Bestseller List using sales data from independent bookstores (big thanks) for books published in B.C.

My first book, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, landed at #4 on the list of the Top 20 B.C. Bestsellers of 2018.

Look out for my third book, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, in May 2022.