The Top 22 B.C. Bestsellers of 2022 list is out, and it’s gratifying to see that my new book made the Top 10.

Actually, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia (Greystone Books) landed precisely at #10 on the list.

After coming out on May 17, 2022, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids enjoyed a run of 17 consecutive weeks on the B.C. Bestseller List.

My previous book, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, was the #8 B.C. bestseller of 2021.

105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, my first book, snagged #4 on the list for 2018.

Huge thanks to local readers and local bookstores for making this happen!