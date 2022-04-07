Book Warehouse is one of my favourite local bookstores. Don’t you just love the handwritten staff recommendations?

I’m happy to announce a book signing event on May 21 at Book Warehouse’s West Broadway location.

Come say hello and get a signed copy of my new book, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia. The guide to 55 family-friendly hikes is coming to bookstores on May 17.

Book signing: Stephen Hui, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids

Presented by Book Warehouse, in association with Greystone Books

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Time: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Location: Book Warehouse, 632 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC

No registration required.

Come and meet Stephen Hui, author of Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia. He’ll be at the bookstore to sign copies and answer your questions about his newly released book.

Book Warehouse will have copies of Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids, as well as 105 Hikes and Destination Hikes, for sale.

Check out my calendar of events for more stops on the Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids book tour!