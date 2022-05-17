Available in paperback and ebook

After three years in the making, my new hiking guidebook is here!

It’s publication day for Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia. That means it’s now available at bookstores everywhere — local and online.

Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids describes 55 fun trails near Vancouver, B.C., including several across the border in Washington (check out the table of contents). If you already have my 105 Hikes and Destination Hikes books, these are different hikes!

Help share the book!

Can you help me spread the word about Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids? Here are some ways that you can help:

Buy the book — for yourself, family, friends, teachers, etc. — at a local bookstore. Review the book on Amazon, Indigo, Goodreads, and Facebook. Post about the book on Facebook (including groups), Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and your other channels. (Create your own post or story, re-share mine, or click the share buttons at the bottom of this post.) Share your photos of the book and its 55 hikes, tagging me and #BestHikesWithKidsBC. Follow Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Thank you for your support!

Exciting new book for hikers! @BestHikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern BC = 55 fun hikes near Vancouver. #BestHikesWithKidsBC

Attend a book signing!

I’d love to sign your copy of Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids. Come say hello at one of my upcoming events: