Book signing at 32 Books & Gallery

I’ve booked another book signing!

On June 11, come visit me at 32 Books & Gallery (3185 Edgemont Boulevard) in North Vancouver. I’ll be at the bookstore from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

32 Books will have copies of Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia and my other books for sale.

Now in bookstores!

In other news, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids is officially a bestseller! It debuted at #5 on the B.C. Bestseller List for the week ending May 21.

Check out my calendar of events for more stops on the Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids book tour.

Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia
Destination Hikes in and Around Southwestern British Columbia
Published by Stephen Hui

Stephen Hui is the author of Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, a new guide to 55 hiking trails near Vancouver. His first two books, 105 Hikes and Destination Hikes, were #1 B.C. bestsellers. Visit 105hikes.com.

