Hike 35. Photo: Stephen Hui

Looking for family-friendly hikes near Vancouver?

Coming May 17, 2022

My new book, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, offers 55 fun trails for your consideration, including several in Washington state.

It’s time to take the wraps off the table of contents for Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids — coming to bookstores on May 17, 2022.

Here’s the full list of 55 hikes featured in the new book.

Hikes North of Vancouver

Hike 14. Photo: Stephen Hui

North Vancouver

Dog Mountain Fisherman’s Trail Rice Lake Lynn Canyon Capilano Canyon

West Vancouver and Lions Bay

Cypress Falls Lost Lake Bowen Lookout Erin Moore Trail

Squamish

Four Lakes Trail Brohm Lake Levette Lake Cheakamus Canyon Berg Lake

Whistler

Cal-Cheak Trail Train Wreck Falls One Duck Lake Parkhurst Ghost Town Ancient Cedars Trail

Duffey Lake

Holly Lake

Hikes East of Vancouver

Hike 33. Photo: Stephen Hui

Burnaby to Coquitlam

Burnaby Mountain Jug Island Beach Sasamat Lake Woodland Walk

Maple Ridge

Alouette Valley Trail Lower Falls Trail

Mission to Harrison Hot Springs

Railway Trail Steelhead Falls Hoover Lake Hicks Lake

Chilliwack

Mount Thom Three Bears Thaletel Trail

Hope and Coquihalla Pass

Thacker Mountain Little Douglas Lake

E.C. Manning Provincial Park

Similkameen Trail Flash Lake

Hikes West of Vancouver

Hike 42. Photo: Stephen Hui

Howe Sound

Dorman Point Killarney Lake

Sunshine Coast

Chapman Falls Homesite Caves Pender Hill Klein Lake Skookumchuck Narrows

Gulf Islands

Gray Peninsula Pebble Beach Echo Valley Trail

Victoria

McKenzie Bight Sooke Potholes

Hikes South of Vancouver

Hike 53. Photo: Stephen Hui

Bellingham

Lummi Peak Chuckanut Falls Teddy Bear Cove

Anacortes and San Juan Islands

Rosario Head Goose Rock Young Hill

When you take a hike, please remember to leave a trip plan, carry the 10 essentials, and practice Leave No Trace principles. I’ve included helpful tips on hiking with kids as well as safety, ethics, and etiquette in the book.