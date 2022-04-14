Looking for family-friendly hikes near Vancouver?
My new book, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, offers 55 fun trails for your consideration, including several in Washington state.
It’s time to take the wraps off the table of contents for Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids — coming to bookstores on May 17, 2022.
Here’s the full list of 55 hikes featured in the new book.
Hikes North of Vancouver
North Vancouver
- Dog Mountain
- Fisherman’s Trail
- Rice Lake
- Lynn Canyon
- Capilano Canyon
West Vancouver and Lions Bay
- Cypress Falls
- Lost Lake
- Bowen Lookout
- Erin Moore Trail
Squamish
- Four Lakes Trail
- Brohm Lake
- Levette Lake
- Cheakamus Canyon
- Berg Lake
Whistler
- Cal-Cheak Trail
- Train Wreck Falls
- One Duck Lake
- Parkhurst Ghost Town
- Ancient Cedars Trail
Duffey Lake
- Holly Lake
Hikes East of Vancouver
Burnaby to Coquitlam
- Burnaby Mountain
- Jug Island Beach
- Sasamat Lake
- Woodland Walk
Maple Ridge
- Alouette Valley Trail
- Lower Falls Trail
Mission to Harrison Hot Springs
- Railway Trail
- Steelhead Falls
- Hoover Lake
- Hicks Lake
Chilliwack
- Mount Thom
- Three Bears
- Thaletel Trail
Hope and Coquihalla Pass
- Thacker Mountain
- Little Douglas Lake
E.C. Manning Provincial Park
- Similkameen Trail
- Flash Lake
Hikes West of Vancouver
Howe Sound
- Dorman Point
- Killarney Lake
Sunshine Coast
- Chapman Falls
- Homesite Caves
- Pender Hill
- Klein Lake
- Skookumchuck Narrows
Gulf Islands
- Gray Peninsula
- Pebble Beach
- Echo Valley Trail
Victoria
- McKenzie Bight
- Sooke Potholes
Hikes South of Vancouver
Bellingham
- Lummi Peak
- Chuckanut Falls
- Teddy Bear Cove
Anacortes and San Juan Islands
- Rosario Head
- Goose Rock
- Young Hill
When you take a hike, please remember to leave a trip plan, carry the 10 essentials, and practice Leave No Trace principles. I’ve included helpful tips on hiking with kids as well as safety, ethics, and etiquette in the book.