Hike 35
Hike 35. Photo: Stephen Hui

Looking for family-friendly hikes near Vancouver?

Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia
Coming May 17, 2022

My new book, Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, offers 55 fun trails for your consideration, including several in Washington state.

It’s time to take the wraps off the table of contents for Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids — coming to bookstores on May 17, 2022.

Here’s the full list of 55 hikes featured in the new book.

Hikes North of Vancouver

Hike 14
Hike 14. Photo: Stephen Hui

North Vancouver

  1. Dog Mountain
  2. Fisherman’s Trail
  3. Rice Lake
  4. Lynn Canyon
  5. Capilano Canyon

West Vancouver and Lions Bay

  1. Cypress Falls
  2. Lost Lake
  3. Bowen Lookout
  4. Erin Moore Trail

Squamish

  1. Four Lakes Trail
  2. Brohm Lake
  3. Levette Lake
  4. Cheakamus Canyon
  5. Berg Lake

Whistler

  1. Cal-Cheak Trail
  2. Train Wreck Falls
  3. One Duck Lake
  4. Parkhurst Ghost Town
  5. Ancient Cedars Trail

Duffey Lake

  1. Holly Lake

Hikes East of Vancouver

Hike 33
Hike 33. Photo: Stephen Hui

Burnaby to Coquitlam

  1. Burnaby Mountain
  2. Jug Island Beach
  3. Sasamat Lake 
  4. Woodland Walk 

Maple Ridge

  1. Alouette Valley Trail
  2. Lower Falls Trail

Mission to Harrison Hot Springs

  1. Railway Trail
  2. Steelhead Falls
  3. Hoover Lake
  4. Hicks Lake

Chilliwack

  1. Mount Thom
  2. Three Bears
  3. Thaletel Trail

Hope and Coquihalla Pass

  1. Thacker Mountain
  2. Little Douglas Lake

E.C. Manning Provincial Park

  1. Similkameen Trail
  2. Flash Lake

Hikes West of Vancouver

Hike 42
Hike 42. Photo: Stephen Hui

Howe Sound

  1. Dorman Point
  2. Killarney Lake

Sunshine Coast

  1. Chapman Falls
  2. Homesite Caves
  3. Pender Hill
  4. Klein Lake
  5. Skookumchuck Narrows

Gulf Islands

  1. Gray Peninsula
  2. Pebble Beach
  3. Echo Valley Trail

Victoria

  1. McKenzie Bight
  2. Sooke Potholes

Hikes South of Vancouver

Hike 53
Hike 53. Photo: Stephen Hui

Bellingham

  1. Lummi Peak
  2. Chuckanut Falls
  3. Teddy Bear Cove

Anacortes and San Juan Islands

  1. Rosario Head
  2. Goose Rock
  3. Young Hill

When you take a hike, please remember to leave a trip plan, carry the 10 essentials, and practice Leave No Trace principles. I’ve included helpful tips on hiking with kids as well as safety, ethics, and etiquette in the book.

