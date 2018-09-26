I often say that my most memorable backpacking trip was the 10 days I spent on the 178-kilometre Sunshine Coast Trail in B.C.

The East Beach Trail, which is found in Naikoon Provincial Park on Haida Gwaii, is second on the list. Running from Tlell (Tllaal) to Tow Hill (Taaw) via the East Beach (GaahllsGagas), Rose Spit (Nee Kun), and North Beach (Gaatguusd), this remote coastal route covers 89 kilometres on Graham Island in Haida Nation territory.

Our hike lasted six days. We camped at Cape Ball River (MaaGan Gandlaay), East Beach lumber pile, Oeanda River (Xuuya Gandlee), Cape Fife (Sk’aw Gandalaa), and North Beach.

One morning, I awoke to the most beautiful sunrise I’ve ever seen — over Hecate Strait (KandaliiGwii). Two shipwrecks — Pesuta (1928) and Kelly Ruth (1994) — bookend the hike.

Haida Gwaii is far removed from the area covered by 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia. Regardless, here is a slideshow of photographic highlights from the East Beach Trail. (Take me back!)

Recently, I also posted a slideshow about backpacking the Hudson’s Bay Company (1849) Heritage Trail. Next up: the North Coast Trail.

105 Hikes is available now at bookstores everywhere. Buy the book today.