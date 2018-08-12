Crossing the Cascade Mountains, the Hudson’s Bay Company (1849) Heritage Trail extends 74 km (46 mi) between Hope and Tulameen, in the territories of the Nlaka’pamux, Stó:lō, and Upper Similkameen peoples.

Three sections of the HBC Trail are featured in my new guidebook, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia: Manson’s Ridge (Hike 69), Palmer’s Pond (Hike 70), and Podunk Creek (Hike 73).

A year after its official reopening by the Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning, I spent six days backpacking the HBC Trail in 2017. During my three post-release book talks in June, I played the following slideshow of photographic highlights from my trip.

105 Hikes is available now at bookstores everywhere. Buy the book today.