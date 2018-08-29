The Sunshine Coast Trail extends 178 kilometres from Sarah Point to Saltery Bay, via Powell River, in Tla’amin Nation territory.

Four sections of the SCT are highlighted in my new guidebook, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia: Fairview Bay (Hike 86), Walt Hill (Hike 87), Confederation Lake (Hike 88), and Manzanita Bluff (Hike 89).

I often describe the 10 days I spent thru-hiking the SCT as my most memorable backpacking trip so far. During my three post-release book talks in June — and a recent appearance at MOSAIC — I played the following slideshow of photographic highlights.

At those events, I also presented a slideshow about backpacking the Hudson’s Bay Company (1849) Heritage Trail.

105 Hikes is available now at bookstores everywhere. Buy the book today.