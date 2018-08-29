Tin Hat Mountain. Photo: Stephen Hui
Tin Hat Mountain. Photo: Stephen Hui

The Sunshine Coast Trail extends 178 kilometres from Sarah Point to Saltery Bay, via Powell River, in Tla’amin Nation territory.

Four sections of the SCT are highlighted in my new guidebook, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia: Fairview Bay (Hike 86), Walt Hill (Hike 87), Confederation Lake (Hike 88), and Manzanita Bluff (Hike 89).

I often describe the 10 days I spent thru-hiking the SCT as my most memorable backpacking trip so far. During my three post-release book talks in June — and a recent appearance at MOSAIC — I played the following slideshow of photographic highlights.

At those events, I also presented a slideshow about backpacking the Hudson’s Bay Company (1849) Heritage Trail.

Published by Stephen Hui

Stephen Hui is a writer and photographer who has been hiking in British Columbia’s Coast Mountains for twenty-five years. 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia is his first book. He lives in Vancouver, B.C. — Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh territories.

