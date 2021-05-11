From left to right: Stephen Hui, Judith Kasiama, Tori Ball, Andrea Ross.

Two weeks after publication day for Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, the Vancouver Public Library is presenting a lunchtime panel discussion on hiking culture.

I’ll be joined by compelling speakers from Colour the Trails, the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, and CBC News to talk about the issues.

New trails: The changing nature of hiking in British Columbia

Presented by the Vancouver Public Library

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

12 p.m.–1 p.m. PDT

British Columbia’s Coast Mountains boast some of the world’s most scenic trails, and local author Stephen Hui has hiked most of them. To celebrate the release of his new guidebook, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, we’re hosting a conversation on the many ways that hiking is changing in B.C.

Our guest panelists will explore how the rising popularity of hiking is changing the culture and environments where we hike. Is the increase in hikers creating challenges for trail access and conservation? Are people taking more risks or what’s behind the recent increase in calls to search and rescue? And is outdoor culture becoming more accessible and welcoming to communities who have been excluded or not represented before?

Come hear from:

is a conservationist and campaigner for the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society. Judith Kasiama is a fellow at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society. She is the founder of Colour the Trails, a community group that focuses on getting Black, Indigenous and People of Colour out in nature.

Moderated by Andrea Ross, senior digital producer at CBC British Columbia, avid hiker and skier who is passionate about exploring our beautiful province.

