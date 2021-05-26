Thank you to everyone who is enthusiastically supporting the release of my new book! I appreciate you.

I’m elated to report that Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia (Greystone Books) has reached the peak of the B.C. Bestseller List. Does that mean it’s all downhill from here?

Destination Hikes debuted at #12 (for the week ending May 1) and climbed to #5 (May 8) and #2 (May 15). It lands the #1 spot (for the week ending May 22) after four weeks on the list.

The B.C. Bestseller List is compiled by the Association of Book Publishers of B.C. and published in the Vancouver Sun. My first book, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, spent three weeks as the #1 B.C. bestseller and was ranked the #4 B.C. bestseller of 2018.

Destination Hikes is also on the Retail Council of Canada’s Independent Bestseller List. It debuted at #5 in the Canadian nonfiction category for May 10–16. Support your local bookstore!

By the way, if you missed this week’s Vancouver Public Library event on the changing culture of hiking in B.C., I highly recommend checking out the video recording.

My fellow panellists Judith Kasiama (Colour the Trails) and Tori Ball (Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, B.C. chapter) offered tremendous insights on outdoor safety, ethics, access, and inclusion. Thanks to Jorge Amigo (VPL) for organizing the event and to Andrea Ross (CBC News) for doing a fabulous job as moderator.

Enjoying Destination Hikes? Please help get the word out by leaving a review.