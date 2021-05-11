Click to download image

It’s time for the main event of the 2021 hiking season (okay, just mine!) — publication day for Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia: Swimming Holes, Mountain Peaks, Waterfalls, and More.

My new guidebook is now available in bookstores everywhere — local and online. Destination Hikes has been three years in the making, so I’m really excited about its release. It’s already #5 on the B.C. Bestseller List! (Can you help share the book?)

Published by Greystone Books, Destination Hikes describes 55 hikes near Vancouver, Canada. It spans 272 pages and covers the North Shore, Sea to Sky, Fraser Valley, Coquihalla, Manning Park, Sunshine Coast, Gulf Islands, Nanaimo, Bellingham, Mount Baker, and other regions.

Inside the book, you’ll find:

55 scenic hikes

700 km of trails

of trails 300+ hours of hiking

of hiking 131 colour photos

55 topographic maps

“Hikes at a Glance” and “Hikes by the Numbers” charts

Driving directions (and transit routes where available)

Distances, estimated times, elevation gains, and high points

Difficulty and quality ratings

Icons for special features (waterfalls, swimming holes, geology, etc.)

GPS coordinates for trailheads and important waypoints

for trailheads and important waypoints “Stops of Interest” on the way to hikes or in the vicinity

Kid-friendly and shoulder-season recommendations

Notes on nature, culture, geology, and history

Tips on outdoor safety, ethics, and etiquette

Destination Hikes is an all-new, stand-alone guide. However, if you own a copy of 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia (my first book), Destination Hikes serves as a companion volume — containing 55 new hikes, a familiar rating system, in-depth write-ups, many more photos, and shiny new features.

I’m grateful to Cecilia Point, a political activist and member of the Musqueam Nation, for writing an incredible foreword for Destination Hikes. Thank you as well to everyone else who helped me complete this journey.

A portion of my royalties from this book will go to the Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning to support trail building and maintenance.

Help share Destination Hikes

Can you help spread the word about my new book? Here are some ways that you can help:

Thank you for your support!

Join the book tour

In the coming days and weeks, I’ll participate in a series of events around the release of the book.

First up is the Destination Hikes book launch, hosted by the British Columbia Mountaineering Club (BCMC). Join us on Zoom on Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. PDT.