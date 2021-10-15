My third hiking guidebook has a title, a cover, and a release date. Might as well have a book trailer too!

Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids In and Around Southwestern British Columbia (published by Greystone Books) is coming to bookstores on May 17, 2022. It’s now available for pre-order.

Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids was a delight to put together. The book features 55 hikes of the shorter and easier variety near Vancouver, including several in Washington. (It’s worth noting the selection of hikes is totally different than my other books, 105 Hikes and Destination Hikes.)

Hikes are illustrated with colour photos and topographic maps, and handy charts assist with trip planning. The book is sprinkled with fun facts and points of interest for kids. It also includes a field guide to select animals, plants, and fungi encountered on the trails.

I wrote Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids with more than parents and children in mind. Whether you’re a novice or expert hiker, dog walker, nature lover, youth, senior, educator, trail runner, forest bather, birdwatcher, or waterfall chaser, this book’s for you.

I’m grateful that Myia Antone, founder of Indigenous Women Outdoors, agreed to pen the (wonderful) foreword. A portion of my royalties will benefit Take a Hike Foundation, which empowers at-risk youth in public schools.

Follow Best Hikes and Nature Walks With Kids on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter — and stay tuned for more details!