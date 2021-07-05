Taking a hike in southwestern B.C. entails travelling in the Indigenous territories of the Coast Salish, Nlaka’pamux, St’át’imc, and Syilx peoples.

Whether hikers know it or not, this often means visiting sites of cultural, historical, and spiritual importance to First Nations — places with long-standing names in Indigenous languages, such as the Halq’eméylem dialect of the Stó:lō people. I’ve included many such toponyms in my new book, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, alongside place names of colonial origin.

What does it mean to hike in Indigenous territories? I’m honoured that the University of the Fraser Valley’s Peace and Reconciliation Centre has invited me to speak at its upcoming Peace Talks panel discussion, which will explore this question.

Indigenous Place Names and Hiking in the Fraser Valley: How do we engage in ethical recreation?

Presented by the University of the Fraser Valley’s Peace and Reconciliation Centre and College of Arts

Speakers

Keynote: Stephen Hui, author, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia

Panellists:

Dr. Albert McHalsie (Naxaxalhts’i), Stó:lō historical researcher and cultural interpreter

Kelly Pearce, program director, Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning

Moderator: Prof. Keith Carlson, Canada Research Chair in Indigenous and community-engaged history

On July 13, I’ll also be at the B.C. Mountaineering Club’s volunteer appreciation event to do a Destination Hikes book signing.

The picnic will take place 6 p.m.–9 p.m. at Trout Lake (John Hendry Park) in Vancouver.