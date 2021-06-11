Going hiking? Did you remember to leave a trip plan and pack the 10 essentials?

To help you enjoy the trips and trails in Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia as safely as possible, I’ve teamed up with AdventureSmart to present a free webinar on hiking safety.

I’ll present some safety tips, and we’ll hear from Sandra Riches, executive director of B.C. AdventureSmart, a program funded by the B.C. Search and Rescue Association. Thanks for your outdoor safety leadership, AdventureSmart!

Survive Outside with Destination Hikes

Presented by B.C. AdventureSmart

Date: Monday, June 21, 2021

Monday, June 21, 2021 Time: 6 p.m.–7 p.m. PDT

If you plan to attend, please also RSVP on Facebook.

What’s it about?

HIKING! It’s all about hiking, in the southwest of B.C.!

Did you know 50% of all hiking searches and rescues occur in the southwest?

We’re pleased to have author, and avid hiker, Stephen Hui join us to celebrate hiking, safety, and his new book (that was 3 years in the making), which highlights these popular regions:

North Shore

Sea to Sky

Fraser Valley

Coquihalla

Manning Park

Sunshine Coast

Gulf Islands

Nanaimo

Bellingham

Mount Baker

and more!

Participants will learn about personal preparedness for the outdoors, and safe activities and practices, to help reduce the number and severity of search and rescue incidents.

What topics will be covered?

Trip Planning — making a plan and leaving a trip plan

Training — physical, certification-based, mentorship, mental strength, decision making

Taking Essentials — basic safety items, plus adding season and sport-specific gear

What to do in an emergency

Who can participate?

Anyone interested in outdoor recreation and personal preparedness for outdoor activities such as hiking, backcountry adventures, mountain biking, 4x4ing, bike touring, geocaching, camping, and many others.

Where is it?

Online via GoToWebinar (free of charge)

For more events on the Destination Hikes book tour, check out my calendar.