Mark your calendars! On July 7, you’re invited to my outdoor book signing in East Vancouver.

Come say hello, get your copies of Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia and 105 Hikes autographed, and chat about summer hiking.

I’ll have fresh copies of Destination Hikes for sale ($25 each). Or, pick up a copy beforehand at your local bookstore.

If you plan to attend, please let me know by RSVPing on Facebook.

Book signing: Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia

Date: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Time: 5 p.m.–9 p.m.

5 p.m.–9 p.m. Location: Trout Lake picnic shelter (near the south beach and concession) in John Hendry Park, Vancouver

Coordinates: 49°15'15" N, 123°03'38" W (for GPS nerds)

49°15’15” N, 123°03’38” W (for GPS nerds) Transit: Walkable from Commercial-Broadway Station, and bus routes 7 and 20

(This event will be held in accordance with public health guidelines.)

Thanks, readers! Destination Hikes is the #1 B.C. bestseller for the second week in a row.

