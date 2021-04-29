Nature Vancouver, formerly known as the Vancouver Natural History Society, is known for — among other things — regularly hosting evening presentations on birding, botany, marine biology, and other interesting topics.

On June 10, I’m going to be the presenter. The focus will be my then-one-month-old book, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, featuring 55 hiking trips.

I’m looking forward to spending the evening on Zoom with Nature Vancouver members and non-members. Bring your questions.

Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia — Stephen Hui

Presented by Nature Vancouver

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Thursday, June 10, 2021 Time: 7:30 p.m.

Join author Stephen Hui for a presentation about his new guidebook, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia: Swimming Holes, Mountain Peaks, Waterfalls, and More (Greystone Books).

Destination Hikes shares 55 new hiking trips that celebrate the region’s natural and cultural history — from the panoramic peaks of the Duffey Lake corridor near Whistler to the rocky shores of the Gulf Islands, and from gleaming alpine lakes east in the Chilliwack Valley to lush conifer forests in northern Washington. The book includes notes on conservation, culture, ecology, and geology; recommendations for kids, families, and shoulder season; stops of interest (viewpoints, wetlands, museums, heritage sites, etc.) on the way to hikes or in the vicinity; and tips on outdoor safety, ethics, and etiquette.

Stephen Hui has been hiking, backpacking, and scrambling in British Columbia’s Coast Mountains for more than 25 years. Hui is the author of Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, a new guide to 55 hiking trips. His first book, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, was a #1 B.C. bestseller. Visit 105hikes.com.

This presentation will be aired via Zoom Video Conferencing. On the Monday preceding the event, Nature Vancouver members will receive the Zoom link in the weekly e-News. To join the talk on Thursday, click on that link after 7:15 pm. The talk will begin at 7:30 pm. Non-members are welcome.

Non-members can register by emailing an event organizer well in advance of the event. (See Nature Vancouver’s event listing for the address.)

By the way, this isn’t the only stop on the virtual Destination Hikes book tour. On May 31, I’ll be the guest speaker for a meeting of the Chilliwack Outdoor Club. It all kicks off with the B.C. Mountaineering Club presenting the Destination Hikes book launch on May 11, also on Zoom.