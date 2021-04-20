It’s my favourite time of year — hiking book season!

On May 11, my new guidebook — Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia: Swimming Holes, Mountain Peaks, Waterfalls, and More — arrives in bookstores everywhere with 55 new hikes. That evening, the British Columbia Mountaineering Club (BCMC) hosts a virtual social, headlined by the Destination Hikes book launch.

What follows are the details for the Zoom event. Everyone is welcome, and there’s no need to register. Just add the event to your calendar, click the Zoom link that evening, and join us!

Destination Hikes book launch & BCMC social

Presented by the B.C. Mountaineering Club

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Time: 7 p.m. PDT

7 p.m. PDT Join the event on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92014455499

Join us when we welcome Stephen Hui, the author of 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia and the new book Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, which will hit bookstore shelves in May. He will show photos of some of the most extraordinary hikes near Vancouver and discuss the new book and upcoming book projects. We will round up the talk with a Q&A session, so start preparing your questions now!

Please let us know if you plan to attend by RSVPing on Facebook.

It’s worth noting that Destination Hikes covers different hikes than those in 105 Hikes, albeit in many of the same regions (North Shore, Sea to Sky, Fraser Valley, Manning Provincial Park, Sunshine Coast, Mount Baker, etc.) As companion volumes, they describe a total of 160 hikes near Vancouver.

The new book spans 272 pages and offers more detailed and up-to-date trail descriptions, multiple colour photographs per hike, topographic maps, and lots of notes on nature, culture, and history. (Check out what’s inside and the table of contents.) Published by Greystone Books, Destination Hikes is available for pre-order at local and online bookstores.

I look forward to sharing lots more about Destination Hikes — and taking your questions — at the book launch!