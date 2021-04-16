Nch’ḵay̓. Photo: Stephen Hui

The Vancouver section of the Alpine Club of Canada is hosting a very interesting event on April 27.

The focus of the Tuesday evening virtual social is the Diamond Head area of Garibaldi Provincial Park. This well-loved area, which includes Elfin Lakes and Paul Ridge, is featured in my first book, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia.

I’ve accepted ACC Vancouver’s kind invitation to give a brief presentation about my new book, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, as part of the event. Published by Greystone Books, this guide to 55 new hikes is due out May 11 in paperback and ebook.

From Then Until Now: Stories of Diamond Head is open to ACC Vancouver members and guests. Non-members can email the event organizer to receive the Zoom link. Here’s the event description:

Join us in April for a trip through time in this popular area for hiking, skiing, and mountaineering. After an introduction to the history of the Diamond Head area, we will hear from ACC Vancouver members about their own stories in this magnificent place. We will also have a special guest presentation by Stephen Hui, author of #1 B.C. bestseller 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia and the upcoming Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia. Do you have a story to share about the Diamond Head area? We’re looking for storytellers to share a photo and a short story (up to 5 minutes).

Looking forward to it!