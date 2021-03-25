Destination Hikes & Backpacking in Southwestern B.C.

It’s time to announce my first scheduled event of the hiking book season!

On June 1, North Vancouver District Public Library hosts a double book event, Destination Hikes & Backpacking in Southwestern B.C., featuring myself and fellow guidebook author Taryn Eyton. Of course, it’ll be a virtual happening, via the magic of Zoom video conferencing.

I’ll introduce my second book, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, which features 55 new hikes. Taryn will discuss her first book, Backpacking in Southwestern British Columbia. Our books actually have the same publication date — May 11.

Destination Hikes & Backpacking in Southwestern B.C.

I hope you’ll join us for this double book event!

Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia

Destination Hikes is coming to bookstores in May 2021

Stephen Hui is the author of Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia (Greystone Books, May 2021), a new guide to 55 hiking trips near Vancouver. His first book, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, was a #1 B.C. bestseller. Visit 105hikes.com.

