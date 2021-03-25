It’s time to announce my first scheduled event of the hiking book season!

On June 1, North Vancouver District Public Library hosts a double book event, Destination Hikes & Backpacking in Southwestern B.C., featuring myself and fellow guidebook author Taryn Eyton. Of course, it’ll be a virtual happening, via the magic of Zoom video conferencing.

I’ll introduce my second book, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, which features 55 new hikes. Taryn will discuss her first book, Backpacking in Southwestern British Columbia. Our books actually have the same publication date — May 11.

Check out NVDPL’s poster for the evening:

I hope you’ll join us for this double book event!

If you’re planning to attend, please let us know by RSVPing on Facebook.