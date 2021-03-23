What’s on your hit list for the hiking season?
My second book, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, offers 55 trails for your consideration. Add those to the 105 hikes in my first book, and that’s 160 trips — enough to keep anyone busy for a while.
It’s time to take the wraps off the table of contents for Destination Hikes. What follows is the full list of 55 hikes featured in the new book, due out May 11 and now available for pre-order.
Hikes North of Vancouver
North Shore
- Elsay Lake
- South Needle
- Kennedy Falls
- Dam Mountain
- Twin Sisters (The Lions)
Squamish
- Petgill Lake
- Slhánay’
- Echo Lake
- Crooked Falls
Whistler
- Helm Lake
- Cheakamus Lake
- Singing Pass
- Decker Mountain
- Wedgemount Lake
Pemberton
- Semaphore Lakes
- Marriott Basin
- Blowdown Pass
- Gotcha Peak
- Gott Peak
Hikes East of Vancouver
Port Moody and Coquitlam
- Diez Vistas Trail
- Dennett Lake
Maple Ridge to Harrison Hot Springs
- East Canyon Trail
- Mount Nutt Viewpoints
- Statlu Lake
Abbotsford
- Chadsey Lake
- Taggart Peak
Chilliwack
- Pierce Lake
- Greendrop Lake
- Flora Pass
- Radium Lake
Hope and Fraser Canyon
- Eaton Lake
- Hozomeen Lake
- Mount Lincoln
Coquihalla Pass
- Yak Peak
- Zoa Peak
E.C. Manning Provincial Park
- Ghostpass Lake
- Punch Bowl Pass
- Poland Lake
- Derek Falls
Hikes West of Vancouver
Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast
- Mount Killam
- Mount Elphinstone
- Mount Hallowell
Gulf Islands
- Mount Galiano
- Bodega Ridge
Nanaimo
- Extension Ridge
- Mount Benson
Hikes South of Vancouver
Bellingham
- Lookout Mountain
- Lost Lake
- Chuckanut Ridge
- North Butte
Mount Baker Wilderness
- Welcome Pass
- Lake Ann
Cascade River to Washington Pass
- Hidden Lake Lookout
- Cascade Pass
- Blue Lake
Everything looks better on a map, right? My interactive map shows the general locations of the 55 hikes.
When you take a hike, please remember to leave a trip plan, carry the 10 essentials, and practice Leave No Trace principles. (I’ve included some helpful tips in the book.)
Less than two months to go!