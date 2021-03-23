Statlu Lake. Photo: Stephen Hui
What’s on your hit list for the hiking season?

My second book, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, offers 55 trails for your consideration. Add those to the 105 hikes in my first book, and that’s 160 trips — enough to keep anyone busy for a while.

It’s time to take the wraps off the table of contents for Destination Hikes. What follows is the full list of 55 hikes featured in the new book, due out May 11 and now available for pre-order.

Hikes North of Vancouver

Gott Peak. Photo: Stephen Hui
North Shore

  1. Elsay Lake
  2. South Needle
  3. Kennedy Falls
  4. Dam Mountain
  5. Twin Sisters (The Lions)

Squamish

  1. Petgill Lake
  2. Slhánay’
  3. Echo Lake
  4. Crooked Falls

Whistler

  1. Helm Lake
  2. Cheakamus Lake
  3. Singing Pass
  4. Decker Mountain
  5. Wedgemount Lake

Pemberton

  1. Semaphore Lakes
  2. Marriott Basin
  3. Blowdown Pass
  4. Gotcha Peak
  5. Gott Peak

Hikes East of Vancouver

Lady Franklin Rock. Photo: Stephen Hui

Port Moody and Coquitlam

  1. Diez Vistas Trail
  2. Dennett Lake

Maple Ridge to Harrison Hot Springs

  1. East Canyon Trail
  2. Mount Nutt Viewpoints
  3. Statlu Lake

Abbotsford

  1. Chadsey Lake
  2. Taggart Peak

Chilliwack

  1. Pierce Lake
  2. Greendrop Lake
  3. Flora Pass
  4. Radium Lake

Hope and Fraser Canyon

  1. Eaton Lake
  2. Hozomeen Lake
  3. Mount Lincoln

Coquihalla Pass

  1. Yak Peak
  2. Zoa Peak

E.C. Manning Provincial Park

  1. Ghostpass Lake
  2. Punch Bowl Pass
  3. Poland Lake
  4. Derek Falls

Hikes West of Vancouver

Mount Killam. Photo: Stephen Hui
Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast

  1. Mount Killam
  2. Mount Elphinstone
  3. Mount Hallowell

Gulf Islands

  1. Mount Galiano
  2. Bodega Ridge

Nanaimo

  1. Extension Ridge
  2. Mount Benson

Hikes South of Vancouver

Hidden Lake. Photo: Stephen Hui
Bellingham

  1. Lookout Mountain
  2. Lost Lake
  3. Chuckanut Ridge
  4. North Butte

Mount Baker Wilderness

  1. Welcome Pass
  2. Lake Ann

Cascade River to Washington Pass

  1. Hidden Lake Lookout
  2. Cascade Pass
  3. Blue Lake

Everything looks better on a map, right? My interactive map shows the general locations of the 55 hikes.

When you take a hike, please remember to leave a trip plan, carry the 10 essentials, and practice Leave No Trace principles. (I’ve included some helpful tips in the book.)

Less than two months to go!

Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia

Destination Hikes is coming to bookstores in May 2021

Pre-order the book

Published by Stephen Hui

Stephen Hui is the author of Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia (Greystone Books, May 2021) and 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia. Visit 105hikes.com.

