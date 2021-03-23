Statlu Lake. Photo: Stephen Hui

What’s on your hit list for the hiking season?

My second book, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, offers 55 trails for your consideration. Add those to the 105 hikes in my first book, and that’s 160 trips — enough to keep anyone busy for a while.

It’s time to take the wraps off the table of contents for Destination Hikes. What follows is the full list of 55 hikes featured in the new book, due out May 11 and now available for pre-order.

Hikes North of Vancouver

Gott Peak. Photo: Stephen Hui

North Shore

Elsay Lake South Needle Kennedy Falls Dam Mountain Twin Sisters (The Lions)

Squamish

Petgill Lake Slhánay’ Echo Lake Crooked Falls

Whistler

Helm Lake Cheakamus Lake Singing Pass Decker Mountain Wedgemount Lake

Pemberton

Semaphore Lakes Marriott Basin Blowdown Pass Gotcha Peak Gott Peak

Hikes East of Vancouver

Lady Franklin Rock. Photo: Stephen Hui

Port Moody and Coquitlam

Diez Vistas Trail Dennett Lake

Maple Ridge to Harrison Hot Springs

East Canyon Trail Mount Nutt Viewpoints Statlu Lake

Abbotsford

Chadsey Lake Taggart Peak

Chilliwack

Pierce Lake Greendrop Lake Flora Pass Radium Lake

Hope and Fraser Canyon

Eaton Lake Hozomeen Lake Mount Lincoln

Coquihalla Pass

Yak Peak Zoa Peak

E.C. Manning Provincial Park

Ghostpass Lake Punch Bowl Pass Poland Lake Derek Falls

Hikes West of Vancouver

Mount Killam. Photo: Stephen Hui

Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast

Mount Killam Mount Elphinstone Mount Hallowell

Gulf Islands

Mount Galiano Bodega Ridge

Nanaimo

Extension Ridge Mount Benson

Hikes South of Vancouver

Hidden Lake. Photo: Stephen Hui

Bellingham

Lookout Mountain Lost Lake Chuckanut Ridge North Butte

Mount Baker Wilderness

Welcome Pass Lake Ann

Cascade River to Washington Pass

Hidden Lake Lookout Cascade Pass Blue Lake

Everything looks better on a map, right? My interactive map shows the general locations of the 55 hikes.

When you take a hike, please remember to leave a trip plan, carry the 10 essentials, and practice Leave No Trace principles. (I’ve included some helpful tips in the book.)

Less than two months to go!