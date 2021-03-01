Chilliwack Lake. Photo: Stephen Hui

In two months, Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia will finally be out in the world. I can’t wait for y’all to see and touch it.

Actually, I can’t wait to unbox it myself. The publication date is May 11.

Until then, this sneak peek will have to suffice. Check out a few spreads from Destination Hikes.

Hike 37

Hike 18

Hike 9

Each of the 55 hikes described is assigned four pages. The book provides:

“Hikes at a Glance” and “Hikes by the Numbers” charts

Complete trail descriptions and commentary

Detailed driving directions (and transit routes where available)

Distances, estimated times, elevation gains, and high points

Difficulty and quality ratings

Icons indicating each hike’s special attractions (big trees, swimming holes, history, etc.)

GPS coordinates for trailheads and important waypoints

Topographic maps

Numerous full-colour photos

Notes on conservation, culture, ecology, geology, and history

Rules and regulations

Kid-friendly and shoulder-season recommendations

Tips on outdoor safety, ethics, and etiquette

In addition, each hike comes with a recommended “Stop of Interest.” These are waterfalls, viewpoints, historic sites, local museums, and other points of interest — on the way to a hike or in the vicinity — worth visiting.

As with 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, I collaborated with Steve Chapman of Canadian Map Makers on the topo maps for Destination Hikes. Once again, Nayeli Jimenez is responsible for the beautiful book design.

Stay tuned for more details. Next month, I’ll reveal the table of contents.

Are you on Goodreads? Make sure to add Destination Hikes to your shelf.