Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia is set to arrive in three months. I’m pleased to present a homemade extended trailer, featuring plenty of photos from the hiking trails in the guidebook.

Coming in May from Greystone Books, Destination Hikes describes 55 day hikes in B.C. and Washington, all within weekend-trip range of Vancouver (the Canadian one). It covers the North Shore, Sea to Sky, Fraser Valley, Coquihalla, Manning Park, Sunshine Coast, Gulf Islands, Nanaimo, Bellingham, Mount Baker, Cascade River, and other regions.

Destination Hikes is a stand-alone guide. However, if you own a copy of 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia, Destination Hikes serves as a companion volume — containing different hikes, a familiar rating system, in-depth write-ups, many more photos, and shiny new features.

I also posted a vertical trailer on IGTV. If those are too long for you, a shorter trailer and even shorter teaser are still available for viewing.

Destination Hikes is now available for pre-order in both paperback and ebook. To be the first to know about book news and (mostly virtual) events, follow Destination Hikes on Facebook.