Wedgemount Lake. Photo: Stephen Hui

The release of Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia is six months away.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on the book — or if you want to give someone a delayed-action gift — it’s now available for pre-order.

Independent bookstores taking pre-orders for Destination Hikes include Massy Books in Vancouver, Armchair Books in Whistler, Galiano Island Books in Sturdies Bay, and Munro’s Books in Victoria. Support your local bookstore!

Pre-orders are also on offer at big-box and online booksellers. (See my incomplete list of bookstores.)

If you’re on Goodreads, remember to save a spot for Destination Hikes on your bookshelf.

Published by Stephen Hui

Stephen Hui is the author of Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia (Greystone Books, May 2021) and 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia. Visit 105hikes.com.

