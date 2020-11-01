The release of Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia is six months away.
If you can’t wait to get your hands on the book — or if you want to give someone a delayed-action gift — it’s now available for pre-order.
Independent bookstores taking pre-orders for Destination Hikes include Massy Books in Vancouver, Armchair Books in Whistler, Galiano Island Books in Sturdies Bay, and Munro’s Books in Victoria. Support your local bookstore!
Pre-orders are also on offer at big-box and online booksellers. (See my incomplete list of bookstores.)
If you’re on Goodreads, remember to save a spot for Destination Hikes on your bookshelf.
Destination Hikes is coming to bookstores in May 2021. Pre-order the book today.