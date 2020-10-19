Even seen a trailer for a hiking guidebook? Well, there’s a first time for everything.

Without further ado, I’d like to present the official book trailer for Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia: Waterfalls, Mountain Peaks, Swimming Holes, and More.

A quick book teaser is also available for those with shorter attention spans.

Recognize any of the trails?

Greystone Books is slated to publish Destination Hikes in May 2021. For the latest updates, like Destination Hikes on Facebook.

Destination Hikes is coming May 2021

Destination Hikes is coming to bookstores in May 2021.

Published by Stephen Hui

Stephen Hui is the author of Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia (Greystone Books, May 2021) and 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia. Visit 105hikes.com.

