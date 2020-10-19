Even seen a trailer for a hiking guidebook? Well, there’s a first time for everything.

Without further ado, I’d like to present the official book trailer for Destination Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia: Waterfalls, Mountain Peaks, Swimming Holes, and More.

A quick book teaser is also available for those with shorter attention spans.

Recognize any of the trails?

Greystone Books is slated to publish Destination Hikes in May 2021.