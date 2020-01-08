Twin Lakes. Photo: Stephen Hui

A year ago, I was thrilled to see 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia snag the #4 spot on the Top 20 B.C. Bestsellers of 2018 list. I’m pleased as punch to learn my book was a bestselling book in 2019 too.

105 Hikes squeaked onto the 2019 B.C. Bestsellers (All Publication Dates) list, taking the #20 spot. The B.C. Bestseller List is compiled by the Association of Book Publishers of B.C.

Here’s the full list:

Embers by Richard Wagamese, Douglas & McIntyre (2016). Indian Horse by Richard Wagamese, Douglas & McIntyre (2012). 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act by Bob Joseph, Page Two Books (2018). The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books (2016). One Eagle Soaring by Roy Henry Vickers & Robert Budd, Harbour Publishing (2018). The Woo-Woo by Lindsay Wong, Arsenal Pulp Press (2018). Whitewater Cooks: More Beautiful Food by Shelley Adams, Alicon Holdings Ltd. (2017). One Drum by Richard Wagamese, Douglas & McIntyre (2019). Chop Suey Nation by Ann Hui, Douglas & McIntyre (2019). Vancouver After Dark by Aaron Chapman, Arsenal Pulp Press (2019). The Secret Wisdom of Nature by Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books (2018). From Where I Stand by Jody Wilson-Raybould, Purich Books (2019). Hello Humpback! by Roy Henry Vickers & Robert Budd, Harbour Publishing (2017). Sockeye Silver, Saltchuck Blue by Roy Henry Vickers & Robert Budd, Harbour Publishing (2019). Curve of Time by M. Wylie Blanchet, Whitecap Books (2011). Phyllis’s Orange Shirt by Phyllis Webstad, Medicine Wheel Education (2019). I Saw Three Ships by Bill Richardson, Talonbooks (2019). A Killer in King’s Cove by Iona Whishaw, TouchWood Editions (2016). The Haunting of Vancouver Island by Shanon Sinn, TouchWood Editions (2017). 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia by Stephen Hui, Greystone Books (2018).

