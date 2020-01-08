A year ago, I was thrilled to see 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia snag the #4 spot on the Top 20 B.C. Bestsellers of 2018 list. I’m pleased as punch to learn my book was a bestselling book in 2019 too.
105 Hikes squeaked onto the 2019 B.C. Bestsellers (All Publication Dates) list, taking the #20 spot. The B.C. Bestseller List is compiled by the Association of Book Publishers of B.C.
Here’s the full list:
- Embers by Richard Wagamese, Douglas & McIntyre (2016).
- Indian Horse by Richard Wagamese, Douglas & McIntyre (2012).
- 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act by Bob Joseph, Page Two Books (2018).
- The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books (2016).
- One Eagle Soaring by Roy Henry Vickers & Robert Budd, Harbour Publishing (2018).
- The Woo-Woo by Lindsay Wong, Arsenal Pulp Press (2018).
- Whitewater Cooks: More Beautiful Food by Shelley Adams, Alicon Holdings Ltd. (2017).
- One Drum by Richard Wagamese, Douglas & McIntyre (2019).
- Chop Suey Nation by Ann Hui, Douglas & McIntyre (2019).
- Vancouver After Dark by Aaron Chapman, Arsenal Pulp Press (2019).
- The Secret Wisdom of Nature by Peter Wohlleben, Greystone Books (2018).
- From Where I Stand by Jody Wilson-Raybould, Purich Books (2019).
- Hello Humpback! by Roy Henry Vickers & Robert Budd, Harbour Publishing (2017).
- Sockeye Silver, Saltchuck Blue by Roy Henry Vickers & Robert Budd, Harbour Publishing (2019).
- Curve of Time by M. Wylie Blanchet, Whitecap Books (2011).
- Phyllis’s Orange Shirt by Phyllis Webstad, Medicine Wheel Education (2019).
- I Saw Three Ships by Bill Richardson, Talonbooks (2019).
- A Killer in King’s Cove by Iona Whishaw, TouchWood Editions (2016).
- The Haunting of Vancouver Island by Shanon Sinn, TouchWood Editions (2017).
- 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia by Stephen Hui, Greystone Books (2018).
105 Hikes is available now at bookstores everywhere. Buy the book today.