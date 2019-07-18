San Juan Island. Photo: Stephen Hui
San Juan Island. Photo: Stephen Hui

Towards the end of the summer of 2019, Indigo Books & Music will host a book signing for 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia in Langley.

On Friday, September 6, I’ll be at Indigo Langley (115–20015 Langley Bypass) from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

If you’re planning to attend, please let us know by RSVPing on Facebook.

105 Hikes at Indigo Langley

Come visit, get your copy signed, and find out about my next book, which I’ll be hunkering down to write at that time.

105 Hikes is on sale now

105 Hikes is available now at bookstores everywhere. Buy the book today.

Published by Stephen Hui

Stephen Hui is the author of 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia. He lives in Vancouver, B.C. — in the territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. Visit 105hikes.com.

