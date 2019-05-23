Barkley Valley. Photo: Stephen Hui

One year ago, 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia landed in bookstores and on bookshelves. As a first-time author, I’ve greatly appreciated the overwhelmingly warm reception received by the book.

From friends to future hiking partners, many people have gone out of their way to support and spread the word about 105 Hikes. Readers have sent notes of encouragement and thoughtful feedback. (In particular, the sea star photo on page 209 garnered a few thumbs-down reviews.)

Like any trek, writing and promoting 105 Hikes has had its ups and downs — and led to no small measure of personal growth. To mark its bookaversary (is that even a word?) on May 26, here’s a numerical look back at 105 Hikes’ journey so far.

3

Weeks at #1 on the B.C. Bestseller List

4

Rank in the Top 20 B.C. Bestsellers of 2018

6

Book signing events

25

Interviews about the book and outdoor recreation issues

45

Weeks on the B.C. Bestseller List

74

Length in kilometres of the Hudson’s Bay Company (1849) Heritage Trail — backpacked in six days and featured in Hikes 69, 70, and 73

178

Length in kilometres of the Sunshine Coast Trail — backpacked in 10 days and featured in Hikes 86, 87, 88, and 89

1,400

Total distance in kilometres covered by the 105 hikes — comparable to the distance between Crater Lake, Oregon, and Manning Provincial Park, B.C., on the Pacific Crest Trail

105 Hikes is available now at bookstores everywhere. Buy the book today.