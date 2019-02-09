Mount McGuire. Photo: Stephen Hui
My writing career’s formative years unfolded at Simon Fraser University — specifically at the Peak, SFU’s student newspaper. So, it’s neat that 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia is one of the books set to be highlighted at the 13th annual Celebration of SFU Authors.

According to the SFU library, the Celebration of SFU Authors “publicly acknowledges and honours our faculty, students, staff, alumni and retired university community members who have authored or co-authored a publication, or its equivalent, within the past year.” The reception for 2018 publications will take place on March 14 (3:30–4 p.m.) in the W.A.C. Bennett Library (Special Collections and Rare Books) at SFU’s Burnaby campus.

I served as the Peak‘s news editor from 2002 to 2003. Last year, the Peak made 105 Hikes the cover story of its June 11, 2018, issue.

The issue included an author interview and a book review.

“I believe this book would be a must-have for an avid hiker.”

Stephen Hui is the author of 105 Hikes In and Around Southwestern British Columbia. He lives in Vancouver, B.C. — in the territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. Visit 105hikes.com.

